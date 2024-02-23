UBS Group AG Sells 192,255 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Atkore worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

