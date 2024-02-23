UBS Group AG Sells 9,494 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $47,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $27,473,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after buying an additional 341,382 shares during the period. Finally, LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $26,561,000.

A number of analysts have commented on FMX shares. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

NYSE:FMX opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

