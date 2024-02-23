UBS Group Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $52.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCOM. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Trip.com Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Trip.com Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,419,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,156,000 after purchasing an additional 875,614 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

