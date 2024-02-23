UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41, reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $214.09 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $220.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

