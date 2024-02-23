UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Up 4.9% Following Earnings Beat

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $203.61 and last traded at $203.32. Approximately 34,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 55,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.81.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

