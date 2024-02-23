UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $214.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $220.82.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

