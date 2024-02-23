Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 191,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 48,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

