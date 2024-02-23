UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,757 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $136,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

