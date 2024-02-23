Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $164.49 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

