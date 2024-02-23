Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Releases Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

