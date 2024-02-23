V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 11,772 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 569.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

