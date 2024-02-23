V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of GEHC opened at $87.64 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

