V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $249.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.78.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,976 shares of company stock worth $23,705,222. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

