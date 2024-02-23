V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,774 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

