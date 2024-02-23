V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1,589.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

FCX stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.