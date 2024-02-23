V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 14,496 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1,079.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $189,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 44.8% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 347,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 164.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 325,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

