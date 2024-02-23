V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,755 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 871.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

AOS opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.