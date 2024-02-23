V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1,083.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

