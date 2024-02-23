V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.56.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $161.08.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

