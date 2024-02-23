V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 9,786 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.81 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

