V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $39.34 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

