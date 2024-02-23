V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $246.86 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average of $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

