V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 219,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 461.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GE opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $152.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

