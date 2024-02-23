V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $430.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.