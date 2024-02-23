V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,554 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,470 shares of company stock worth $559,882. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

