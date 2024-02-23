V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 820 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $245.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average is $247.01.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

