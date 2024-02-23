V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1,218.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,702 shares of company stock worth $8,052,549. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.