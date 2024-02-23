V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1,130.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

