V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $197,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 973.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.10 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

