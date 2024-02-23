V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 823.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.64 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

