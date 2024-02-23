V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 728.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

