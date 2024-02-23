V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.1 %

FMC opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.