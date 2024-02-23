V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.