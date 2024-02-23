V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 553.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ESS opened at $229.95 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

