V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 747.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $356.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.40. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

