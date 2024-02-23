V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $189,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

