V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

