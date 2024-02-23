V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.