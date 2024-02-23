V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $64,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

