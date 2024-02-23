V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $123.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

