V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,477,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 243,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Up 1.6 %

RMD stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.