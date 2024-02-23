V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
NYSE:SWK opened at $88.67 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.
Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker
In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
