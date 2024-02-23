V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $193.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.