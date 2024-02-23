V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 4,488 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1,078.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 323,409 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 161,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 200,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 182.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

C opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

