V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.12. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.26). EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

