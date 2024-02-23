V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.08 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

