V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

