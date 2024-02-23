V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 764 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

