V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,480 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $21.24 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

