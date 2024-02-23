V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $428.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

